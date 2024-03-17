LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out in a single-family home in Lowell on Saturday night and left one person dead and another injuried, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory C. Hudon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on 14 Farmland Road around 11 p.m. found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building and learned someone was still inside, according to a statement. The victim was found on the second floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

A second occupant was able to escape the home with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

The fire is being investigated by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex County DA’s office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire began in a bedroom near the back left corner of the second floor. They continue to investigate the exact cause but do not believe it was intentionally set. There were no working smoke alarms found at the scene.

