SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are working to identify the cause of a massive, multi-alarm blaze that damaged at least five homes in Scituate Friday night.

As fire crews worked late into the night to identify hot spots and extinguish the flames, heavy smoke cast a large plume across the scene on Glades Road near Minot Beach.

In an update, officials said they first received a call about the fire shortly before 8 p.m. Officials said crews soon arrived to find three buildings already in flames.

Officials said crews worked to contain the fire as wind blew through the area, though fire eventually spread to two additional homes.

More than 60 firefighters joined in the fire response.

There were no reported injuries as of around 10 p.m.

In a statement Friday night, Scituate police asked anyone not immediately affected by the fire to stay away from the area.

Residents, police said, should expect power outages and water related issues including pressure issues and discoloration as a result of the fire.

Cell phone video previously showed flames and the massive response at the scene creating a glow in the night sky.

Smoke blanketing the area was also, at one point, heavy enough to register on radar.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion as the fire broke out and as emergency crews arrived.

For one person, the sight of a Hanson fire truck in the area underscored the severity of the situation.

“That’s two towns over from us, so, obviously I knew it was pretty serious coming down and seeing that,” the person said.

Though they said the fire was under control, officials said they expect crews to remain on scene through the evening.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

