MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are looking to identify what caused a house to go up in flames in Medford overnight.

Crews responding to Sheridan Avenue found part of a home engulfed in flames.

The back porch and other parts of the building were destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

