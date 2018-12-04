Fire officials investigating Millbury blaze that left teen dead

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Millbury over the weekend is under investigation after the body of a teenage boy was discovered amid the rubble.

The body of the victim was discovered Saturday night. Three other people inside the home were able to escape the fierce flames.

The Millbury fire department says the fire broke out in the living room of the home on Stone Road at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Responding emergency crews found the victim after putting out the blaze. The victim has not yet been identified.

One of the three people who escaped suffered burns to his face and arms while trying to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine how the teenager died.

