Fire officials investigating New Bedford blaze that left 2 dead, dozens displaced

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire in New Bedford that tore through two mixed-use buildings early Monday morning, leaving two people dead, a firefighter injured, and at least 40 people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Acushent Avenue around 12:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings, according to Acting New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, who confirmed two people perished in the blaze.

The victims names have no been released.

“The thoughts of the New Bedford Fire Department are with the victims and their families,” Kruger said in a statement.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

