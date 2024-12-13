PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Plainville are investigating a fire on Friday afternoon that left a man dead.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on School Street around 3 p.m. found heavy fire conditions coming from a single-family, ranch-style home, according to the Plainville Fire Department.

Firefighters made entry to the home and encountered the sole occupant, a man who used a wheelchair and had not been able to escape from the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was accidental.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

