Fire officials investigating possible arson in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a possible arson after a building went up in flames in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Fire officials responded to a fire on Silver Street around 9:20 a.m. where thick smoke poured from a building.

Detectives were able to locate surveillance photographs of a woman seen near the address shortly before the blaze.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this woman to contact Detective Scott Ardita at 603-792-5506 and reference MPD Case number 19-1451. Or call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)