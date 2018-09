NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a possible arson after a building went up in flames in Norwood on Sunday.

Fire officials responded to a fire on Washington Street, where thick smoke poured from a building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)