Fire officials investigating Roslindale blaze that displaced 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials are investigating a blaze that scorched a building in Roslindale on Tuesday and left 12 residents displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 96 Sherwood St. about 12:30 p.m. found flames coming from the attic of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Two people who were home on the first floor at the time of the fire made it out safely.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

https://twitter.com/BostonFire/status/1222223484639641600

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)