Fire officials investigating series of explosions at Newburyport chemical company

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a series of explosions that rocked a chemical manufacturing building in Newburyport.

Firefighters responding to an alarm at PCI Synthesis, located at 9 Opportunity Way, around 4:30 a.m. encountered smoke before three explosions went off, according to Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Steve Bradbury.

Fire crews and PCI workers evacuated the building shortly before three additional explosions, Bradbury added.

These explosions left a 5-foot by 8-foot hole in the roof.

There were no reported injuries.

Bradbury says the incident has been contained to one area of the building.

The regional hazmat team is investigating the cause of the explosions, as well as what chemicals may have been involved.

Fire crews are not currently entering the building because it has been declared a hazardous materials situation.

Officials have closed three adjacent buildings, along with surrounding roads.

Hazmat crews at chemical manufacturing plant PCI in Newburyport after 6 explosions Officials say there’s an 8-foot hole in the ceiling. They believe it’s contained but we’re being pushed back for safety. No one hurt. No word on the cause or what chemicals were involved #7News pic.twitter.com/wk3pUnk0rL — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) February 13, 2020

Explosion tore a hole in the roof pic.twitter.com/zFuPhH3Xb5 — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) February 13, 2020

