CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating four suspicious fires in Concord on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at the Beede Swim Center on Walden Street around 12 p.m. found two fires, one behind the swim center and one in front.

Then, around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to another fire at the US Post Office on Walden Street and another about a half-hour later on Lexington Road.

There were no reported injuries.

A person of interest has been identified in connection with the fires, officials said.

Items possibly related to the other incidents were found outside of Concord District Court and all of the incidents remain under investigation.

