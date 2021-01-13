Fire officials investigating Sheffield blaze that left 2 dead

SHEFFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in Sheffield on Wednesday that left two people dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 1715 Hewins St. around 5:50 a.m. found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to a joint release issued by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, crews entered the home and discovered the remains of two adults.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was not suspicious in nature.

An autopsy will be performed on the bodies in order to identify them.

