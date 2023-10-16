SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Springfield overnight that left a man dead and another person hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Grover Street pulled two people from the home. A 30-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other person was flown to a Boston-area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox