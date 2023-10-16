SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Springfield overnight that left a man dead and another person hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Grover Street pulled two people from the home. A 30-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other person was flown to a Boston-area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

