WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house blaze in Watertown early Friday morning.

Flames broke out on the third floor of the home on Spruce Street before spreading to the walls around 2 a.m., fire officials said.

The people and animals inside were able to escape injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

