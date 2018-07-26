SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a man is lucky to be alive after firefighters found him passed out in a burning kitchen in Saugus Wednesday night.

Saugus fire received a call for smoke in a building on Falmouth Street after a neighbor heard the fire alarm going off around 11 p.m.

First responders found an adult male unconscious in a kitchen and rushed him to the hospital.

The neighbor is being credited with saving the man’s life due to their swift actions in alerting the fire department.

The fire was contained in the kitchen and the cause remains unknown at this time.

