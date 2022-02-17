PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was severely burned after a two-family house in Peabody went up in flames last week has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

On Feb. 9, a neighbor found the man with severe burns outside of the burning house on Ellsworth Road around 2:30 a.m., according to Peabody Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and flew the burn victim to a Boston hospital, where he died on Feb. 16. His name has not been released.

His wife was transported to an area hospital, where she is recovering.

“On behalf of the Peabody Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Peabody Fire Chief Joseph Daly said. “This was a tragic event for them and the community, and we believe the tragedy could have been even greater if not for working smoke alarms in the building.”

The couple was residing on the first floor of the home when the fire broke out.

An adult and two children living on the second floor made it out of the house OK, Dowling said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours as the fire spread through the walls.

The blaze also caused part of the roof to collapse.

Dowling said that crews ran into problems with a bad fire hydrant and that they had to stretch fire hoses down the road.

The frigid temperatures also caused water from the firefight to freeze over on the roadway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)