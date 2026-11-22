MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in police custody in connection with an intentionally set fire in Medford on Saturday, officials said.

Medford police took one person into custody after determining the fire was set on purpose, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Seven people were able to get out of the home safely.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)