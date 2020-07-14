Fire officials: ‘Possible electrocution’ at lake leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

(WHDH) — A “possible electrocution accident” at a popular lake in Arizona left one person dead and two others critically injured over the weekend, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a drowning at Lake Pleasant on Sunday found five victims, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

First responders pulled one body from the lake, while one victim suffered critical injuries and another suffered minor injuries. Two other people refused treatment.

At this time, fire officials believe electrocution is to blame.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)