Fire officials: Propane leak focus of Nantucket house explosion investigation

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State fire officials investigating a house explosion in Nantucket on Thursday are focused on a propane leak, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to multiple reports of an explosion in the area of Woodbury Lane shortly after noontime were greeted by fierce flames and thick black smoke that were shooting out of a home, according to the fire department.

A man was in the home at the time of the blast. He has transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital with possible serious injuries.

Three houses were damaged by fire and at least 15 more were damaged by the explosion, the State Fire Marshall’s office said in a statement on Friday. Damages are estimated at $15 million.

The victim in the explosion is at a Boston hospital and is in stable condition, the statement said.

Investigators will determine the source of the leak, how it traveled and whether a pilot light, open flame or spark from a compressor caused the ignition, officials said.

