BOSTON (AP) — A fire department is responding to a hazmat situation at a Massachusetts university.

The Boston Fire Department is investigating a report of an unknown chemical at a Boston University building on Saturday.

Officials say a person mixed chemicals under a hood, and then spilled those chemicals. The man was decontaminated and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The building has been deemed safe, and the hazmat team is remaining on scene to decontaminate the area of the spill.

