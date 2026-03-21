TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is responding to Tamworth, New Hampshire to investigate a reported floor collapse at a wedding venue that resulted in multiple injuries, officials said.

Crews are responding to Philbrook Neighborhood Road on Saturday evening.

No additionalinformation was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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