Fire officials reveal cause of explosions that rocked Newburyport company

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A chemical reaction is to blame for a series of explosions that rocked PCI Synthesis in Newburyport early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to an alarm at the chemical manufacturing facility at 9 Opportunity Way around 4:15 a.m. found heavy, black smoke before retreating from the building, according to Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Steve Bradbury. PCI workers were then evacuated.

Once outside, crews heard three explosions and about 10 to 15 minutes later, they heard three more explosions, Bradbury added. The explosions left a 5-foot by 8-foot hole in the roof.

Investigators determined that the blasts were caused by a sampling procedure of a product from a large vat, the Department of Fire Services said.

There were no reported injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting with an investigation.

In June 2019, OSHA fined PCI Synthesis $86,266 for eight serious violations for “process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)