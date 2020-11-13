NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A house on Nantucket was reduced to rubble following an apparent explosion just eight days after a similar incident on the island.

The Nantucket Fire Department assured residents that while the two incidents seem similar, there is no known connection and no suspected systemic issue.

Emergency crews responding to multiple reports of an explosion in the area of Woodbury Lane on Thursday found heavy flames and thick black smoke coming from a home.

A man inside the house at the time was hospitalized with possibly serious injuries.

The apparent blast left behind charred remains of the home and damaged a number of other nearby houses.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with concerns about their home can contact their service company or reach out to the fire department.

