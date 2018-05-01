Fire officials: Smoking materials sparked fatal Orange blaze

ORANGE, MA (WHDH) - A fatal fire in Orange Monday night was sparked by the improper use or disposal of smoking materials, officials said.

The fire at 38 Glenwood Avenue claimed the life of an elderly woman believed to be the sole occupant of the house, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement issued Tuesday. The woman’s name has not been released.

In a statement, Orange Fire Chief James Young called the woman’s death “a sad end to a long life.”

“There was an excess amount of clutter in the home, which made it harder to fight the fire and contributed to the fire’s spread, and may have made it harder for the woman to escape,” Young added.

The fire is being investigated by members of the Orange Fire and Police Departments and state troopers assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

