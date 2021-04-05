LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are trying to locate a resident after a Lowell house went up in flames late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on School Street around 10:30 p.m. searched the burning house for a resident on the third floor but could not find anyone, according to the fire chief.

Crews had to evacuate the home as the flames spread to the attic.

The fire caused some small explosions.

There were no reported injuries but they are still looking for the missing resident.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

