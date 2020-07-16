Fire officials: Unconscious man pulled from burning hotel room in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued an unconscious California man from a burning hotel room in Bridgewater early Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the Marriott Residence Inn on Pleasant Street just after 12 a.m. found the man lying in a bed inside a second-floor room that was filled with heavy smoke and flames, according to the Bridgewater Fire Department.

The 42-year-old native of Elk Grove, whose name has not been released, was rushed out of the room and taken to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Fire Chief Thomas D. Levy credited the responding firefighters with saving the man’s life.

“This is a large building with many people inside. Our firefighters did a great job of locating the source of the fire and forcing entry into the room in order to get to the man inside,” Levy said. “Thankfully we were able to get to him in time and prevent the fire from spreading further.”

The fire broke out in a kitchen area and was quickly extinguished, officials said.

There were no other reported injuries but about half a dozen rooms sustained smoke and water damage.

About 100 people were evacuated from the hotel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)