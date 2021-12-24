WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are urging caution on the slick roadways after a car rolled over in Westboro on Thursday morning.

A car with significant front-end damage could be seen resting on its side on Route 9 westbound prior to Route 30.

The Westboro Fire Department took to Twitter to write, “Use caution this morning when driving as roads are a little slick…We want you to safely get to your destinations! Take it slow!”

No additional information about the crash has been released.

