WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are urging caution on the slick roadways after a car rolled over in Westboro on Thursday morning.
A car with significant front-end damage could be seen resting on its side on Route 9 westbound prior to Route 30.
The Westboro Fire Department took to Twitter to write, “Use caution this morning when driving as roads are a little slick…We want you to safely get to your destinations! Take it slow!”
No additional information about the crash has been released.
