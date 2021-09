BOSTON (WHDH) - A passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire on a Delta flight at Logan Airport on Wednesday night, forcing passengers to evacuate.

The plane was still at the gate at the time and airline officials say the fire was quickly contained.

No one was seriously hurt.

The passengers and crew will continue to Pittsburgh as soon as they can swap airplanes.

