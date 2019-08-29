Fire on I-93 in Medford melts away dump truck’s cab, engine compartment

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A part of a dump truck that caught fire on Interstate 93 in Medford on Thursday morning was reduced to charred pile of rubble.

Troopers responding to a report of a truck fire on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 33 learned the truck’s cab and engine compartment had totally melted away.

Video captured by a passing motorist showed the front of the truck fully engulfed in flames.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured in the blaze.

Crews have since cleared the mess and all lanes on the highway are open.

Truck fire on 93N in Winchester. Hope the driver got out ok. Police & Fire en route. pic.twitter.com/sKaJNMrcRs — Marlena Baldacci (@MarlenaTV) August 29, 2019

