BOSTON (WHDH) - Service resumed on the Red Line Tuesday afternoon after a small fire broke out on tracks near the JFK/UMass station, the MBTA said.

The T first reported delays around 4:25 p.m. The T later said it had dispatched shuttle buses to operate between JFK/UMass and North Quincy stations.

In an update around 5:15 p.m., the T said service had resumed with delays.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesautoro said the fire was adjacent to the third rail near JFK/UMass. Its cause, he said, remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed smoke rising from a section of track Tuesday. A Red Line train was seen stopped nearby as rain fell in the area.

Fire crews were called to the scene and large crowds of people were seen waiting during the delay.

Tuesday’s fire near JFK/UMass came after other recent incidents, including a fire near the Tufts Medical Center T station on the Orange Line last month.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)