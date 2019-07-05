Fire onboard London-bound flight forces emergency landing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire onboard a London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday night.

Airline crew members noticing what appeared to be smoke and flames coming from a passenger’s seat around 8:45 p.m. extinguished the fire, according to Massachusetts State police.

The pilot landed the plane, which took off at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, at Logan, where 217 passengers evacuated and moved to terminal E-6.

One passenger allegedly refused medical treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

Delta maintenance assisted with a mechanical evaluation while state police inspected the seat, which reportedly had wires protruding from it.

A closer examination revealed a device that may have been a phone charge located between the cushions of the seat had ignited, according to state police.

Virgin Atlantic did not have a replacement plane for the passengers, so each person needed to be individually re-booked on another flight.

Chaos at the counter after a Virgin Atlantic flight from NY to London is forced to make an emergency landing in Boston. No replacement jet, so every passenger needs to be individually rebooked on another flight. I’ll have the details at 7am on @7News 📸-@machbio pic.twitter.com/JNeeTUHQTI — Juliana Mazza (@JulianaTVNews) July 5, 2019

