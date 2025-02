HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out on the Cape Cod Central railroad Monday night.

Firefighters battled flames under a cab in the Hyannis rail yard.

Crews also had to contend with whipping winds.

The firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

