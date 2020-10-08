Fire Patrol plane with 2 passengers overturns on Plymouth airport runway

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane ended up belly-up on a runway at Plymouth Municipal Airport with two people inside.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Runway 24, where the Plymouth County Fire Patrol plane flipped over while surveying the area for brush fires, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.

The plane hit a gust of wind during the landing process that caused the plane to flip.

“They did their normal procedures but they came down on the ground and it was enough to flip the plane on its roof,” Bradley said.

Neither were injured, according to a police spokesperson – though both were transported to Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

“They’re fine. They were out of the plane on their own,” Bradley said. “They had already taken the battery out of the plane by the time my crews arrived and helped my crews get the fuel line shut off to keep the plane safe.”

He says the plane is from 1957 and has been in service for decades. H said he hopes this flight wasn’t it’s last.

“We’d love to have it back out there as soon as we can, I just don’t know if that’s gonna be possible,” Bradley said.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-18 ground looped after landing on the runway around 2:30 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

