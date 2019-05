HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that prompted Hingham High School to close Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the school on Union Street before 6 a.m. knocked down the flames.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

No school at Hingham High School today. The Hingham Fire Department has put out a fire that started early this morning, but school is cancelled for all HHS students. — Hingham Public Schools (@HinghamSchools) May 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)