STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire reignited at a home on Main Street Friday morning, less than 24 hours after a man was pulled from the first fire.

Crews remained on scene as of 7 a.m. and smoke could be seen billowing out of the building.

The home drew an emergency response on Thursday as at least one bystander jumped into action to try to save a man trapped inside.

Calls reporting the fire came in around 10 a.m. Neighbors told 7NEWS that the man, later rescued by first responder, is a paraplegic, adding that he had been stuck in a back bedroom as flames intensified.

“That was our first priority,” Stoneham Fire Captain James Marshall said of rescue efforts.

Firefighters used a ladder to get up to a first floor window, carrying the man out before he was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. Officials said his condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

Police Chief James McIntyre and Acting Fire Chief Dave Eastman said crews arrived on scene moments before the rescue to find smoke and an individual who officials said used a gun to try to get through a locked door at the house, where a man was trapped.

The person who used a gun, they continued, was licensed to carry a firearm and is not currently facing charges.

Officials said “cluttered conditions” in the home complicated their firefighting response.

Officials said the home is believed to be a total loss, displacing the family of four who lived inside.

The origin and cause of the fire, as well as the reported use of a gun in rescue efforts, remain under investigation.

