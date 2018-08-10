QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy fire ripped through an auto repair shop in Quincy Thursday, causing extensive damage to the Hancock Street business.

The fire spread quickly inside and went through the roof, damaging five cars, Quincy Deputy Chief Gary Smyth said.

“We caught it at the roof. We had to do some labor-intensive work cutting the roof to get to that part of the fire,” he added.

One employee was inside the garage when the flames sparked; however, no injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)