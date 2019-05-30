Fire rips through 3-story home in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-alarm fire ripped through a three-story home in New Bedford on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Clark Street after 10 a.m. found flames shooting from the third floor and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Officials say firefighters were working to determine if anyone was trapped inside.

No additional details were immediately available.

