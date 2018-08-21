Fire rips through basement of Acton home

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire in an Acton home Tuesday night sent homeowners scrambling for safety.

The blaze started in the basement of a house on Mallard Road.

The homeowners ran outside as soon as they smelled smoke.

“Our crews went in to find heavy smoke and a fair amount of fire in the basement,” Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart said. “Once the fire was out, we just made sure it wasn’t going in the attic or up the walls.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

