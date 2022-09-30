NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Several businesses were destroyed by a fire on Amherst Street in Nashua.

Intense flames shot from the roof of the building around 7:30 p.m. Friday before firefighters were able to knock them down.

“By the time the first company arrived there was about a 20-foot by 20-foot hole in the roof,” Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton said. “[It was] a very heavy volume of fire on arrival.”

A food market, convenience store and pizzeria are located inside the building.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

A power line connected to the building caught fire and fell onto a fire truck, causing minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

