DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire ripped through a country club in Dartmouth, Mass. on Sunday.

Pictures shared by the Dartmouth Police Department showed flames shooting out of the Hawthorne Country Club around 1 p.m.. Traffic in the area was detoured while fire crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

