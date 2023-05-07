DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire ripped through a country club in Dartmouth, Mass. on Sunday.

Pictures shared by the Dartmouth Police Department showed flames shooting out of the Hawthorne Country Club around 1 p.m.. Traffic in the area was detoured while fire crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)