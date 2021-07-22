SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were displaced by fire that ripped through a home in Somerville overnight.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Autumn Street found flames shooting from the roof.

The blaze has since been knocked down but the home sustained significant damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting people who were forced from the home.

