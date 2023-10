GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that scorched a strip mall on Main Street in Grafton on Monday night.

Images shared by the Westboro Fire Department showed firefighters using a ladder truck to fight the flames from above.

The fire damaged at least two businesses at the strip mall.

Westborough Engine 4 is operating at a building fire at a strip mall at 43 Main Street in Grafton. pic.twitter.com/3ec6r1WzC8 — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) October 17, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

