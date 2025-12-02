NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A large fire engulfed two buildings in Nashua Tuesday morning, one commercial and one residential.

Fire officials say the fire was at 116 Vine Street and also spread to the back of 108-110 Ash Street, as well as 115 Vine Street.

Officials said the fire began around 6:30 a.m. and firefighters were still actively working on the fire at 9 a.m.

Several fire companies joined the Nashua Fire Department on scene working to put out the flames, including from Manchester, Lowell, Hudson.

“Wild, I can’t believe this happened,” Jesse Rutstein said, a local resident.

Three residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital. Fire officials say roughly 30 people were displaced due to the fire.

“I got a text this morning from my family saying my childhood home is on fire,” Mariah McCarthy said. “My stepbrother and my grandparents live here… They’re all at the hospital.. They are safe and sound.. My grandparents seem okay.. My brother is sad because two cats live here and they’re nowhere to be found.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)