NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A large fire engulfed two buildings in Nashua Tuesday morning, one commercial and one residential.

Flames were seen shooting out of the Vine Street location, generating lots of smoke.

Officials said the fire began around 6:30 a.m. and firefighters were still actively working on the fire at 9 a.m.

Several fire companies joined the Nashua Fire Department on scene working to put out the flames, including from Manchester, Lowell, Hudson.

“Wild, I can’t believe this happened,” Jesse Rutstein said, a local resident.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

“I got a text this morning from my family saying my childhood home is on fire,” Mariah McCarthy said. “My stepbrother and my grandparents live here… They’re all at the hospital.. They are safe and sound.. My grandparents seem okay.. My brother is sad because two cats live here and they’re nowhere to be found.”

Nashua fire chief Steve Buxton said the fire forced many families out of their homes and into the freezing weather.

