NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Several businesses were destroyed by a fire on Amherst Street in Nashua Friday night.

Intense flames shot from the roof of the building around 7:30 p.m. before firefighters were able to knock them down.

A food market, convenience store, and pizzeria are located inside the building.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

A powerline connected to the building caught fire and fell onto a fire truck, causing minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)