Fire rips through town homes in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A fire broke out overnight and ripped through two town homes in Brookline.

Responders battled intense flames and smoke after arriving on the scene. The fire was initially in the walls of one home before it spread to the roof and an adjoining home, officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Colin O’Connell says the fire was likely sparked by a heating unit in the basement. Everyone inside the building made it out safely.

“There was a ton of black smoke billowing out of their house, and I was out here, and it looked like it was just going to be smoke but then there were flames,” said homeowner Paul Stadfeld.

The fire department told Stadfeld that he will most likely not be able to live in his home for several months.

“I think I’m going to have to find a different place to live for the next 6-8 months,” Stadfeld said.

Damage to the homes is estimated to be about $1 million. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

