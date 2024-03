WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze that damaged a multi-family home in Waltham late Thursday night.

Crews responded to the fire on Charles Street around 9:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the side of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)