Fire scorches multi-story home in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire scorched part of a multi-story home in Methuen on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Birch Hill Drive before 10 a.m. were greeted by smoke and flames.

Video from the scene showed a row of burned out windows on the second floor of the home.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

