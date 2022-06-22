BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a blaze in the North End Wednesday evening.

The fire was in the 200 block of Hanover Street and its smoke was visible throughout the city. Witnesses said they heard a third-floor window shatter and saw smoke pouring out of the building.

No other information was immediately available.

