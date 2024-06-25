BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple crews were called in Monday night to battle a blaze at the Jacob Wirth building, one of the oldest restaurants in Boston.

The restaurant, on Stuart Street in the Chinatown district, dates back to the mid-1800s. It has been closed for several years and appeared to be was under construction.

Fire officials estimated the extensive damage will cost upwards of $3 million to repair.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night monitoring the building to make sure the fire remains extinguished.

Deck guns, ladder pipes, and even a nearby parking deck were utilized to put out the four alarm fire from all sides.

“It was going up, it was like, 30 to 40 feet in the air,” said Miguel Rosado, who saw the fire. “I thought it was going to hit both sides of the building, left and right.”

No one was injured, despite the size and strength of the fire.

“At least it didn’t happen on the weekend,” Rosado said. “Thousands of people on the street, night clubs open – it would have just been 10 times worse.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)